Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles plan to release Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after three seasons: reports

Slay was entering the final year of a three-year, $50 million deal with the Eagles

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to part ways with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles and Slay had been trying to come to an agreement on a restructured contract after the team gave his agent permission to seek a possible trade.

Since the two sides could not work out a deal, the Eagles are releasing the five-time Pro Bowler. The 32-year-old had one year left on his three-year, $50 million contract, but had no guaranteed money left on the deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darius Slay of the Eagles walks to the locker room during halftime of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Darius Slay of the Eagles walks to the locker room during halftime of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Slay was scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of more than $26 million if he stayed in Philly.

Slay tweeted his farewell to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.."

Slay spent the past three seasons with the Eagles after the Lions traded him to Philadelphia. Detroit received a third-round and fifth-round draft in exchange for Slay.

In three seasons in Philly, Slay logged seven interceptions and 166 tackles.

TJ EDWARDS AGREES TO THREE-YEAR DEAL WITH BEARS AFTER SUCCESS IN PHILADELPHIA: REPORT

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. He was a key part of the Eagles defense last year and recorded three interceptions during the 2022 season.

The Eagles had one of the top defenses in the NFL this past season, which helped lift the team to an NFC best 14 regular season wins.

Eagles' Darius Slay celebrates his interception against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Eagles' Darius Slay celebrates his interception against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After appearing in Super Bowl LVII, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office are working retain as many free agents as possible. 

As of Wednesday, the team has manged to re-sign starting cornerback James Bradberry and defensive end Brandon Graham. 

Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

However, the defensive personnel will inevitably look drastically different when the 2023 season kicks off. Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave departed for the 49ers, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards signed with Bears, safety Marcus Epps agreed to sign with the Raiders, and linebacker Kyzir White decided to join the Cardinals.

Longtime Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson remain free agents.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.