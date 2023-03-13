49ers, Javon Hargrave agree to massive four-year deal, bolstering defensive front: report

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their NFL-best defense from a season ago, as they’re expected to sign former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a long-term deal.

All deals won’t process until the March 15 new league year, but Hargrave is joining San Fran on a four-year, $84 million deal with $40 million guaranteed at signing, per ESPN.

The 30-year-old was one of the key reasons why the Eagles led the NFL in total sacks last season, as he tallied 11 himself for a career-high. It’s the first season Hargrave has had double-digit sacks after spending six seasons prior in the NFL.

Hargrave also totaled 60 tackles, one forced fumble and 10 tackles for loss on his way to helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

His performance has been cashing in with a front seven in San Francisco that was already formidable before he got there. Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam wreaked havoc on defense, as did Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa and more.

With the linebacking corps of Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair still in place, the 49ers are expecting to be one of the best defenses in the league again in 2023.

For the Eagles, Hargrave’s departure means Jordan Davis, the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has a clear shot to compete for a starting role on the front four.

Fletcher Cox and Linval Joseph have more experience, but Davis’ size and brute strength has fans clamoring to see him on the field more.

Hargrave has been a solid contributor in the trenches since he broke into the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.

The third-round pick earned himself a starting role in every season he’s played, and has strung together 329 career tackles, 37.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 46 tackles for loss in 111 games. He was also a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Hargrave will be looking to pick up where he left off in Philly on the West Coast.