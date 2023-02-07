Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' Nick Sirianni responds to odd question about players dating his 5-year-old daughter

Media Day at Super Bowl has had its moments

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Media day at the Super Bowl often has its bizarre question, but one of them from Monday night might take the cake.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was speaking to reporters at Footprint Center in Phoenix when a reporter grabbed the mic and asked about his five-year-old daughter, Taylor.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But the question wasn't exactly about her — the reporter asked Sirianni which Eagles player he wouldn't let date her.

Safe to say, the answer is nobody considering her age.

"My daughter is five years old," he responded.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. 

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Odd questions and interactions are not uncommon at Media Day. On Monday night alone, someone asked Sirianni if Super Bowl LVII was a must-win game, and another reporter opted to apologize to Jalen Hurts "man-to-man" for not thinking the Eagles would make it to the big game with him under center.

Sirianni can worry about who his daughter dates in a few years. For now, he has to prep for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.