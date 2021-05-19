Eagles' Jalen Hurts on competition: 'When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t been named the team’s starting quarterback by new head coach Nick Sirianni because he’s focused on getting the former Oklahoma product " better every single day ."

Hurts talked to the media on Wednesday. It was his first meeting with reporters since former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Hurts said that he is "not above anything with competition" and he’s ready to earn the job as the team’s starter.

"Everybody’s got to go to work," Hurts said via ProFootballTalk . "Rent is due every day. It’s always been that way for me. Always been a ‘get better’ mentality every day. Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments."

The Eagles signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco earlier this offseason to give Hurts some competition during training camp. However, Hurts said that Flacco’s veteran presence has been beneficial so far during the offseason.

Last season, the Eagles finished with a 4-11-1 record, which resulted in a last-place finish in the NFC East. Hurts took over for Wentz as the team’s starter with five games remaining on the team’s schedule. He threw for 1,061 passing yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Hurts added 354 yards on the ground with three more scores.