Eagles' Eli Ricks responds to Ivanka Trump's note after missing her drop-by

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks fired off another flirty message to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, on Friday following her visit to the Eagles’ facility.

Ivanka Trump wrote on her social media account that she was sorry to have missed Ricks. He wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories that he owed her a bottle of wine.

"My apologies," he wrote as the caption, "I owe you a bottle of wine now."

He added a wink emoji to the end of his message.

Ricks visited the White House as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs late last month. The defensive back had glowing words for the president’s daughter upon seeing her during the celebration. He called her "beautiful."

Trump visited the Eagles’ practice facility with her children on Friday afternoon. She left Ricks a note at his locker.

"Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you!" the note read. "Go Birds!"

Ricks joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Alabama.

He played 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024, registering 21 tackles and three pass breakups. A lot of his snaps have come on special teams.

She is married to Jared Kushner, and they have three children: Theo, Arabella and Joseph.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.