Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Eli Ricks responds to Ivanka Trump's note after missing her drop-by

Ricks was smitten by Ivanka during the White House ceremony

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks fired off another flirty message to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, on Friday following her visit to the Eagles’ facility.

Ivanka Trump wrote on her social media account that she was sorry to have missed Ricks. He wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories that he owed her a bottle of wine.

Ivanka Trump enters the Top Rocker Field at Six Bends Harley-Davidson in Fort Myers on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Ivanka Trump enters the Top Rocker Field at Six Bends Harley-Davidson in Fort Myers on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Andrew West via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"My apologies," he wrote as the caption, "I owe you a bottle of wine now."

He added a wink emoji to the end of his message.

Ricks visited the White House as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs late last month. The defensive back had glowing words for the president’s daughter upon seeing her during the celebration. He called her "beautiful."

Eli Ricks vs Buccaneers

Jan. 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks (39) stands on the field during warm-ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

Trump visited the Eagles’ practice facility with her children on Friday afternoon. She left Ricks a note at his locker.

"Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you!" the note read. "Go Birds!"

Ricks joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Alabama.

He played 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024, registering 21 tackles and three pass breakups. A lot of his snaps have come on special teams.

Eli Ricks gets ready

Sep. 5, 2024; São Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks (23) during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

She is married to Jared Kushner, and they have three children: Theo, Arabella and Joseph.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.