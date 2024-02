Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Wake Forest fans added injury to insult when they stormed the court following the Demon Deacons' 83-79 upset victory over No. 8 Duke Saturday afternoon.

With the court flooded with black, white and gold attire after the final buzzer, Duke star Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court.

It appeared a fan made contact with him running from the left side of the court. The fan who appeared to hit Filipowski fell to the court, and Filipowski somehow ended up in the arms of Duke staff.

As Filipowski made his way off the court, a fan filming the chaos on his phone wagged his finger Dikembe Mutombo-style.

One of the Blue Devils' staff members helping Filipowski off the floor appeared to tell fans to "get the f--- out of the way."

Head coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski sprained his ankle, and the coach called for court storming to end.

"When are we going to ban court storming? When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It's a dangerous thing."

As the chaos ensured, ESPN's Chris Spatola also pleaded for court storming to end.

"That should not happen. That right there is why court storming should not happen," he said.

Last month, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas made a similar plea after Caitlin Clark was run into by a fan.

"The passion of it is great. I love the passion. Fans do not belong on the court. Ever," he said at the time. "When somebody gets hurt, we’re going to get serious about it."

The Southeastern Conference fines schools $100,000 for storming the court, but that didn't stop South Carolina fans from doing so in January after the Gamecocks beat No. 6 Kentucky. A second offense is $250,000, while subsequent offenses will cost $500,000.

LSU was also fined $100,000 this week after the Tigers defeated the Wildcats. There are no court-storming penalties in place in the ACC.

