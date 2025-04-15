Expand / Collapse search
WNBA prospect Sedona Prince goes undrafted as abuse allegations surfaced in final college season

Prince has denied all allegations against her

Ryan Gaydos
Sedona Prince fell completely out of the WNBA Draft on Monday night as the former TCU Horned Frogs and Oregon Ducks center faced multiple abuse allegations.

The alleged incidents came to light in reports from The Washington Post and The Associated Press in February as the Horned Frogs readied themselves for the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Sedona Prince questions a call

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince questions a call from the referee during the playoff game against the Longhorns at Legacy Arena in Birmingham Alabama, March 31, 2025. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The 6-foot-7 center was involved in a physical altercation with a woman she previously dated and both women filed police reports claiming they were assaulted. Prince’s lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, acknowledged the Jan. 18 incident but said no charges were filed.

Prince was also accused of sexual assault and domestic violence by another former girlfriend, which led to a petition to have her removed from the team. The player denied all the allegations against her and said she never "abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically."

"Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers," Almanza said at the time.

Sedona Prince celebrates

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince celebrates with the marching band during the Sweet 16 game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.  (Jake Crandall/ Advertiser/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Prince played through the NCAA Tournament as the Horned Frogs made it to the Elite Eight. She averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Still, no team in the draft took a chance on her.

Prince rose to prominence in 2021 when her TikTok videos showcased the disparity between the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments. It helped lead the NCAA to revamping the women’s tournament.

She was then the lead plaintiff in the so-called multibillion-dollar House settlement.

Sedona Prince talks to media

TCU guard Madison Conner, center Sedona Prince and guard Hailey Van Lith speak during a press conference ahead of the regional finals of the NCAA Women's Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, March 30, 2025. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

It’s unclear if any WNBA team will sign her as a free agent. She may opt to play overseas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

