Duke freshman Zion Williamson throws down incredible dunk against Virginia

Duke’s Zion Williamson might still be in college, but there’s no doubt he’s already an NBA-level dunker.

Williamson, the likely top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, put on an incredible display in his Blue Devils' 72-70 win over Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham on Saturday night.

Early in the first half, the freshman phenom pulled down a defensive rebound and took off down the court, weaving his way through four defenders before throwing down a monster one-handed jam.

Making the incredible play even more impressive, the 18-year-old star was fouled by Virginia’s 7'1" forward Jay Huff on the play.

Williamson, who measures in at 6’7” and 285 pounds, ended the game with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils moved to 15-2 on the season with the win. Virginia, which entered the game ranked fourth in the nation and undefeated, dropped to 16-1 with the loss.