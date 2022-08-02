Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published

Druw Jones, second overall pick of MLB Draft, to miss season after injuring shoulder during batting practice

Jones injured shoulder in first batting practice with Diamondbacks

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Druw Jones' professional career isn't off to a great start.

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Druw Jones is announced as the second pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Druw Jones is announced as the second pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice session with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

The son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones felt a tweak in his left shoulder and was sent for an MRI. He will undergo an arthroscopic posterior labral repair on Wednesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

The surgery is the same operation that Diamondbacks' 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar underwent earlier this year.

A view outside Chase Field, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

A view outside Chase Field, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The surgery will leave Jones out eight to nine months, which could even sideline him for a brief portion of the 2023 season.

Jones received a signing bonus just shy of $9 million and was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, with many experts saying he was the best player available.

A view of the draft board after the selection of Druw Jones as the second pick overall during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

A view of the draft board after the selection of Druw Jones as the second pick overall during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jackson Holliday, the son of 17-year MLB veteran Matt, was the first pick to the Baltimore Orioles.