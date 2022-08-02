Druw Jones, second overall pick of MLB Draft, to miss season after injuring shoulder during batting practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Druw Jones' professional career isn't off to a great start.

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice session with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

The son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones felt a tweak in his left shoulder and was sent for an MRI. He will undergo an arthroscopic posterior labral repair on Wednesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

The surgery is the same operation that Diamondbacks' 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar underwent earlier this year.

DIAMONDBACKS' DRUW JONES, SECOND PICK OF MLB DRAFT, INJURED DURING FIRST BATTING PRACTICE WITH TEAM

The surgery will leave Jones out eight to nine months, which could even sideline him for a brief portion of the 2023 season.

Jones received a signing bonus just shy of $9 million and was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, with many experts saying he was the best player available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson Holliday, the son of 17-year MLB veteran Matt, was the first pick to the Baltimore Orioles.