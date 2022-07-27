Diamondbacks' Druw Jones, second pick of MLB Draft, injured during first batting practice with team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Druw Jones' tenure as an Arizona Diamondback has not gotten off to the best start.

Jones, the second overall pick of last week's MLB Draft, injured his shoulder while taking batting practice in at the D-Backs' spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It was his first batting practice session with the team.

The son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, Andruw Jones, felt a tweak in his left shoulder and was sent for an MRI.

The injury came to his left shoulder, which is his non-throwing arm, so any recovery will be quicker than if it were the other way around. However, at this point, it is unknown if the 18-year-old phenom will need surgery.

If he does need surgery, he likely will not return this season.

Jones received a signing bonus just shy of $9 million and was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, with many saying he was the best player available.

Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt, was the first selection to the Baltimore Orioles.

