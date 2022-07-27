Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published

Diamondbacks' Druw Jones, second pick of MLB Draft, injured during first batting practice with team

Druw Jones is the son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Druw Jones' tenure as an Arizona Diamondback has not gotten off to the best start.

Jones, the second overall pick of last week's MLB Draft, injured his shoulder while taking batting practice in at the D-Backs' spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It was his first batting practice session with the team.

General view outside of Chase Field before the MLB opening day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

General view outside of Chase Field before the MLB opening day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, Andruw Jones, felt a tweak in his left shoulder and was sent for an MRI.

The injury came to his left shoulder, which is his non-throwing arm, so any recovery will be quicker than if it were the other way around. However, at this point, it is unknown if the 18-year-old phenom will need surgery.

MLB DRAFT 2022: JACKSON HOLLIDAY, DRUW JONES MAKE HISTORY AS THE TOP TWO PICKS

Druw Jones is announced as the second pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft, by the Arizona Diamondacks, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Druw Jones is announced as the second pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft, by the Arizona Diamondacks, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

If he does need surgery, he likely will not return this season.

Jones received a signing bonus just shy of $9 million and was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, with many saying he was the best player available.

A view of the draft board after the selection of Druw Jones as the second pick overall during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Los Angeles.

A view of the draft board after the selection of Druw Jones as the second pick overall during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt, was the first selection to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report