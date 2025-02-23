Donovan Munger, former Ohio State player who won national title, dead at 30

Donovan Munger, a former college football defensive lineman who played for the 2014 Ohio State national championship team, has died, his mother announced on social media. He was 30.

A cause of death wasn’t announced.

"My heart will never beat the same. It is with my deepest sadness that I formally announce to the world the passing of my eldest child Donovan Munger. Pray for my family," his mother wrote in an Instagram post.

Munger was a standout high school football player and committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit. He was diagnosed with a blood clot before the start of the 2013 season, which forced him to sit out a year, according to 247 Sports.

He eventually made appearances for Ohio State starting in the 2014 season. He had five total tackles and one tackle for a loss during the season.

The Buckeyes finished 14-1 and won their first College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks.

He returned to the team in 2015, appearing in 11 games.

But the blood clot eventually caused him to retire from football altogether.

Ohio State fans paid tribute to Munger on social media as his death was announced.