©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Donovan Munger, former Ohio State player who won national title, dead at 30

Munger was forced to retire over blood clot issues

Ryan Gaydos
Donovan Munger, a former college football defensive lineman who played for the 2014 Ohio State national championship team, has died, his mother announced on social media. He was 30.

A cause of death wasn’t announced.

Donovan Munger in 2016

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Donovan Munger during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Jan. 1, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

"My heart will never beat the same. It is with my deepest sadness that I formally announce to the world the passing of my eldest child Donovan Munger. Pray for my family," his mother wrote in an Instagram post.

Munger was a standout high school football player and committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit. He was diagnosed with a blood clot before the start of the 2013 season, which forced him to sit out a year, according to 247 Sports.

He eventually made appearances for Ohio State starting in the 2014 season. He had five total tackles and one tackle for a loss during the season

The Buckeyes finished 14-1 and won their first College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks.

Donovan Munger vs Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Donovan Munger reacts to the win over the Oregon Ducks in the CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 12, 2015. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

He returned to the team in 2015, appearing in 11 games.

But the blood clot eventually caused him to retire from football altogether.

Ohio State fans paid tribute to Munger on social media as his death was announced.

