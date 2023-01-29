Donna Kelce to make history at Super Bowl LVII

Donna Kelce is set to make history at Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC Championship, and the Philadelphia Eagles topped the San Francisco 49ers to claim the NFC Championship. The Chiefs and Eagles’ wins mean Travis and Jason Kelce will meet in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kelce’s mother is about to make history.

"At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl," the tweet read.

Donna Kelce has been lucky enough to see her sons both play in and win Super Bowls over the last few years.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles won during the 2017-18 season in dramatic fashion. Behind Nick Foles, the team upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Kelce would go on to give an epic Super Bowl parade speech in Philadelphia and etch himself into franchise history.

Travis Kelce is already considered to be one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Kelce and the Chiefs lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. The game can be seen on FOX.