Donald Trump says he scored a hole-in-one, issues statement

Donald Trump issued a statement Monday in which the former president called reports that he sunk a hole-in-one at Trump International Golf Club on Saturday "100% true."

"Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump wrote.

While the shot in question wasn't recorded on video, Trump communications director Taylor Budowich posted a video on Twitter Monday of the former president picking up the hole-in-one ball at the green.

"Look, it's there," Trump was heard saying while pointing at the ball in the hole. "Let's get a picture, you don't see that often."

In his statement, Trump said he was playing with golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes at the golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump then went into details of the shot.

"It took place … on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole," Trump wrote.

"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t," he joked. "Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts. Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun."

Trump said the match on Saturday was him and Els against Sauers, Duke and Goodes.

"I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don’t like people who brag!" he wrote, apparently in jest.