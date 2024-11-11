Dolphins snap 3-game losing streak with much-needed win over Rams

The Miami Dolphins are back in the win column, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Rams, 23-15, on "Monday Night Football."

At 2-6 and sitting last in the AFC East, the Dolphins were desperate for a win on the road at SoFi Stadium entering Monday night, and they succeeded against a now 4-5 Rams squad.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense got just what they drew up on the opening drive of the game, moving seamlessly down the field for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tagovailoa needed just five plays to go 70 yards, ending with a Malik Washington run for 18 yards for six points.

It was somewhat of a trick play, as Tagovailoa faked the handoff to De’Von Achane in the backfield before giving it off to Washington running the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense, which has been performing well in recent weeks, was stymied by the Dolphins’ defense throughout this one.

TYREEK HILL PLAYING THROUGH TORN WRIST LIGAMENT VS RAMS

The Rams had three punts and two turnovers – one interception by Stafford and a fumble by Kyren Williams – in its first five drives before finally being able to hit a field goal.

In fact, the Rams weren’t able to find the end zone once in this game, as all of their points came off the foot of kicker Josh Karty.

The Dolphins slowed down after that opening-drive touchdown, but they were able to find the colored paint again, and it was Tyreek Hill finally getting in for the first time since Week 1.

It wasn’t a stat-crushing day for Hill, who had just 16 yards on three catches, but one of them was a one-yard touchdown catch on a great playcall. Hill leaked out on what looked to be a run for Achane, but Tagovailoa pulled the ball quickly and threw a strike to Hill, who secured it.

Jason Sanders kicked a field goal that virtually iced the victory for Miami, as the Rams only managed Karty’s fifth field goal of the game near the end of the fourth quarter with only an onside kick being their last hope at a potential overtime finish.

However, Miami secured that attempt from Los Angeles, and they tasted victory once more.

Looking at the box score, Tagovailoa finished 20-of-28 for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception, while Stafford was 23-of-46 for 293 yards.

Puka Nacua led the way in the receiving department in this one, catching nine passes for 98 yards, while Cooper Kupp had 80 yards on seven receptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle had the most receiving yards with 57 on just three catches, while tight end Jonnu Smith had 45 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.