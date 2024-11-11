Tyreek Hill playing through torn wrist ligament vs Rams

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was a game-time decision heading into "Monday Night Football," and now we know why.

Hill, who suited up for the Dolphins to play, is dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist, according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

He was forced to miss two practices due to the injury, which left his availability uncertain for the Dolphins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel was also pretty vague about Hill’s status for the game, saying "if his body lets him, he’ll play."

"I think that’s something that really will be internal between myself and Tyreek and his family and the team right now," Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, added on the situation during an appearance on WSVN. "I know he’s focused on doing everything that he can to get ready to play in the game tomorrow night."

DOLPHINS STAR'S WIFE SLAMS ‘THE VIEW’ COHOST FOR CALLING TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘UNEDUCATED WHITE WOMEN’

Hill has been one to fight through injuries during the season, trying his hardest to get out on the field for the Dolphins. It goes without saying how much his speed can impact a game.

This game was a crucial one for the Dolphins, too, as they sit in last place in the AFC East with a 2-6 record. Another loss could put them out of reach of a playoff spot.

Hill hasn’t been his usual productive self this season, hauling in just 34 passes for 446 yards with one receiving touchdown over eight games so far this season.

The Dolphins have struggled to really get anything going on offense, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Hill was able to find the end zone for the first time since Week 1 on Monday night, scoring in the third quarter on a one-yard catch from Tagovailoa to add to the Dolphins’ lead over the Rams.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.