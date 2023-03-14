Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert returns to Miami on two-year deal, agent says

NFL veteran running back Raheem Mostert will return to Miami next season after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Dolphins on Tuesday, his agent confirmed

Mostert, who is set to turn 31 next month, agreed to a two-year deal following his first season in Miami, where he led the team in rushing yards with 891, his agent Brett Tessler announced on social media.

Sources told the NFL Network the deal is worth $5.6 million and includes $2.2 million in guaranteed money. According to ESPN, the deal is worth up to $7.6 million with incentives.

Mostert played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before suffering a significant knee injury that cut his 2021 season short. He signed with the Dolphins in March, reuniting with former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The deal follows Mostert’s best season yet, where he rushed 891 yards on 181 attempts for three touchdowns.

The Dolphins are also eyeing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami reportedly spoke with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday morning but, according to the NFL Network, the team declined to trade Cook.

Cook, 27, has three years left on his contract and is set to earn $10.4 million this season.

Miami has been active amid the free agency frenzy. Over the weekend, the Dolphins landed Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

They also signed New York Jets fan-favorite Mike White to back up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa next season.