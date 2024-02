Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer shortly after the end of the 2022 season. In February 2023, longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio was hired as Boyer's replacement.

Fangio is known for helping develop the two-deep safety look used by teams the past several years to combat high-powered passing attacks.

Miami's defense surrendered an average of 318.3 yards per game under Fangio and finished the regular season ranked 10th in total defense.

Despite what some viewed as a successful first season, Fangio and the Dolphins parted ways last month. The 65-year-old was later named the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Dolphins told star defensive back Xavien Howard he would be released at the start of the league's new year.

Jalen Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler and Howard's defensive backfield mate, was not happy about Howard's pending departure.

Ramsey took to social media to express his feelings, apparently taking a shot at Fangio in the process.

"I won't ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!)," Ramsey said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins' defensive philosophy did appear to change under Fangio. The team primarily used zone coverage last season, while more than 45% of the Dolphins' defensive plays were man coverage in the years leading up to Fangio's arrival.

FORMER NFL QB RON JAWORSKI RIPS 'WHINING' DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO CELEBRATED VIC FANGIO'S DEPARTURE

It seems Ramsey believes a scheme that put more of an emphasis on man coverage could have better highlighted his and Howard's skills.

Ramsey is the latest player on the Dolphins roster to take an apparent shot at Fangio since Fangio's departure was announced.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland posted cryptic comments on social media shortly after learning Fangio would not return to Miami.

Longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represented multiple Dolphins players last season, said there were "quite a few players" who were not fond of Fangio's coaching style.

"There were quite a few players on the team that didn't necessarily get along with Fangio, and so it wasn't a great relationship with many of the players," Rosenhaus told WSVN-TV. "There were some guys that loved him, but there were quite a few that didn't."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hired Anthony Weaver as Fangio's replacement.