Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vic Fangio, the veteran defensive coordinator, is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles to fill their open role in the same position, according to multiple reports.

Fangio and the Miami Dolphins parted ways after their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round after just one season with the team following his three-year head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos.

It was reported that, once Fangio left, he was looking to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania. Because the Eagles’ fired Sean Desai and won’t be bringing back Matt Patricia, the connection between Philly and Fangio was strong.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Another reason for that was Fangio serving as an Eagles consultant during the 2022 season in between his final year as Broncos head coach and joining the Dolphins.

He’s comfortable with head coach Nick Sirianni, who is staying aboard despite speculation that GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeff Lurie could move on from him following the second-half breakdown the team went through after a 10-1 start.

FROM OUTKICK: PANTHERS HIRE DAVE CANALES HOPING HE CAN TURN BRYCE YOUNG INTO NEW & IMPROVED BAKER MAYFIELD

Fangio, 65, has seen the NFL evolve over the years, and his defensive schemes have done so, as well. He has been a defensive coordinator with six different teams since 1995, including his most well-known years with the Chicago Bears from 2015-18.

Fangio earned AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 after his Bears defense led the league in points given up per game (17.7), which helped lead the way to a 12-4 record. However, Chicago would lose in the Wild Card Round.

He’s also served as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers in his 37-year coaching career in the NFL.

Injuries were a problem for Fangio’s Dolphins defense this season, especially on the defensive line, where he saw Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel miss time due to injuries. Jalen Ramsey, his All-Pro cornerback that was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins before the season, was out to start the year with an injury as well.

Fangio will be inheriting a solid group up front for Philadelphia, though some work may need to be done in the secondary after the pass defense faltered in the end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fangio’s scheme favors fast defenses that can disrupt the quarterback, and most ideally, take him down for sacks. With the Eagles setting an NFL record for sacks last season on their way to the Super Bowl, Fangio’s scheme could work wonders in 2024.