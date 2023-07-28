Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey says 'surgery went well,' vows to 'attack this rehab'

Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent meniscus surgery on his knee Friday after he was injured during a training camp practice.

Ramsey, entering his first season with the Miami Dolphins, is expected to be sidelined until at least December. The star cornerback exited Thursday's practice early after he collided with teammate Tyreek Hill.

He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room. One day later, Ramsey took to social media and shared a positive update.

"Surgery went well," Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

"To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great! FIN5 UP!"

The Dolphins traded for Ramsey in March and hoped to pair him with four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. Ramsey and Howard would have been one of the top cornerback duos in the NFL.

Until Ramsey is able to return, the Dolphins will likely turn to second-round pick Cam Smith. Veteran defensive back Keion Crossen should also be in the mix.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence in the depth of the roster.

"I feel good about the entire crew," McDaniel said, via team transcripts. "We are dealing with some injuries now in that group. But I feel very, very good about the competition there, and the guys that are ready to go see some more opportunities. There's Pro Bowlers and hungry young guys and everything in between. So it'll be outstanding work for us moving forward."

Ramsey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and won the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams .

Ramsey has 19 career interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two sacks