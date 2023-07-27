Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery, expected to miss start of 2023 NFL season: report

Ramsey collided with Tyreek Hill at practice Thursday and needed a cart to get off the field

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Miami Dolphins won’t have their new cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, on the field to start the regular season.

Ramsey will undergo knee surgery after suffering a training camp injury, according to ESPN. 

Ramsey’s ACL is intact, ESPN added, and the NFL Network reported Ramsey's meniscus requires surgery.

A more serious injury would likely cost Ramsey the entire season.

Jalen Ramsey speaks to the media

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ramsey injured a knee while colliding with Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill during Thursday’s training camp session and was carted off the field. 

Results of the Dolphins’ initial tests clearly weren’t good and surgery was quickly recommended.

DOLPHINS STAR JALEN RAMSEY CARTED OFF PRACTICE FIELD WITH APPARENT KNEE INJURY: REPORT

Hill also fell on the field during the collision, but he got up quickly while Ramsey stayed on the ground. 

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl corner, joined the Dolphins via trade from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, bolstering an already strong secondary. 

Ramsey was to be paired with Xavien Howard following Byron Jones’ departure, and the Dolphins were expected to have one of the top cornerback tandems in the league.

Jalen Ramsey takes part in a drill at training camp

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Instead, the Dolphins will likely turn to Keion Crossen or second-round pick Cam Smith to fill in for Ramsey until his return.

Ramsey’s timeline for recovery has yet to be determined. 

Arguably the best cornerback in the game, Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro since he entered the league as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jalen Ramsey looks on field

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last season with the Rams, Ramsey had four interceptions, 88 combined tackles (career high), two sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 passes defended (career high).

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.