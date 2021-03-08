Dolphins to acquire Isaiah Wilson from Titans after disastrous rookie season: reports

Isaiah Wilson had a rookie season that he’d like to forget as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Now, Wilson, the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appears to be getting a fresh start in South Beach.

The Titans shipped Wilson and a 2022 7th round pick to the Miami Dolphins to exchange for a 2021 7th-rounder on Monday night, according to multiple reports. Wilson only played four snaps for the Titans in 2020 and was eventually placed on the NFL reserve/nonfootball list on Dec. 9, which put an end to his first season.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke out about Wilson in mid-February, saying that the team didn’t have any communication with him since December.

"We put him on the reserve/non-football injury list and haven't spoken to him since," Robinson said at the time, via ESPN. "He's going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football. That will be on him."

During training camp in August, Wilson was at a party near Tennessee State University, and he reportedly nearly jumped off a second-story balcony to avoid police. Wilson was hit with a trespassing warning from campus police, but just a few short weeks later, he was arrested on a DUI charge in September.

Wilson also made headlines after he was spotted at a New Year’s party.

"We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft. The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated," Robinson added.

A week after Robinson made his comments public about the former, the former Georgia product took his thoughts to Twitter and wrote that he was "done with football as a Titan." Wilson’s tweet was deleted almost as quickly as it was sent, but not before it was caught by Titans beat reporters.

After offensive lineman Jack Conklin left for the Cleveland Browns last offseason, Wilson was expected to step in and be his replacement.

