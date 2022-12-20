Dodgers star Mookie Betts: 'It sucks' to lose key members of 2020 World Series team

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts finished the 2022 season with a career-high 35 home runs, led the majors with 117 runs scored and earned Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards.

Betts and the Dodgers’ postseason run ended early as they were eliminated in the National League Division Series by their NL West rival San Diego Padres after finishing the year with 111 wins. It did not really get better for Betts and the team in the offseason as two key players from their 2020 World Series victory found themselves with new teams.

Cody Bellinger joined the Chicago Cubs and Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox.

Betts appeared the Los Angeles Chargers’ "Battle of the G.O.A.T.S" celebrity flag football event on Monday night and told Fox News Digital it was not a good feeling to lose those two guys.

"I mean, it sucks," Betts said. "But, you know, it’s part of the business. You see stars come and go, and it’s hard to get over the emotional aspect of it. They both will be greatly missed. You never know what can happen. We could end up playing again.

"When we see them, we’ll make sure we talk. Until then, I wish them all the success in the world."

Betts appeared to find solace in the team signing J.D. Martinez over from the Red Sox. The two were on the Red Sox for two seasons, and Betts considers the slugging designated hitter one of his good friends.

"Teammates or not teammates, he’s one of my better friends," Betts told Fox News Digital. "We always talk and communicate but to have him in the locker room again is definitely very special."

Martinez was an All-Star in 2022. He hit .274 with 16 home runs. He had a career-high 43 doubles.