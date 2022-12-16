Super agent Scott Boras' busy day ends by helping Yankees while snacking at Fenway Park: report

Scott Boras is a man of many talents.

Boras may be the best agent not only in baseball, but in all of sports. He represents several possibly future Hall of Famers (Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper, Gerrit Cole and Corey Seager, just to name a few).

In fact, his clients just this offseason have signed for over $1 billion combined, a feat he also accomplished in the offseason of 2019-20.

But Thursday was a big day for the agent and three players under his wing.

The New York Mets re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year deal worth $162 million earlier this week, and last week, the Boston Red Sox were able to sign Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a contract worth $75 million over the next five years.

Naturally, Nimmo and Yoshida both had their introductory press conferences Thursday. For most, that'd be problematic, but Boras, with his love for face time, welcomed the challenge.

Nimmo's was earlier in the day at Citi Field, and as soon as that wrapped up, Boras flew to Boston for Yoshida's.

But Boras wasn't done for the day. While Boras was reportedly snacking at Fenway Park, he was helping the Sox' arch rivals bolster their already-solid rotation.

YANKEES AGREE TO SIX-YEAR, $162 MILLION DEAL WITH CY YOUNG AWARD CANDIDATE: REPORTS

Shortly after Yoshida's press conference, Boras was able to finalize a deal between left-handed starter Carlos Rodon and the Bronx Bombers for six years and $162 million, all while taking advantage of the all-you-can-eat buffet provided by the Red Sox.

Three players. Two press conferences. One more big deal inked. Not a bad day at work for the agent who is a master of his craft.

Boras helped Carlos Correa (San Francisco Giants) and Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) ink $350 million and $280 million deals, respectively, earlier this month.

Out of the 27 MLB deals to ever eclipse $200 million, Boras' clients have signed 11 of them, including the first two ever, both signed by Alex Rodriguez in 2000 and 2007.

Oh, and he also represents Juan Soto, who reportedly turned down a $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals before being traded to the San Diego Padres.