Dodgers' Max Muncy shades MLB commissioner over 'piece of metal' comment

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy took a subtle jab at MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The picture showed Muncy holding the World Series trophy after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Muncy captioned the photo: “What a nice piece of metal.”

Manfred struck a nerve with baseball players in February when he spoke to ESPN about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal and referred to the Commissioners’ Trophy as a “piece of metal.”

“The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act. People will always know something was different about the 2017 season, and whether we made that decision right or wrong, we undertook a thorough investigation and had the intestinal fortitude to share the results of the investigation, even when those results were not very pretty,” Manfred said.

Manfred did apologize, but at least one player hasn’t forgotten.

Even as there was a limited capacity at Globe Life Field for the World Series, the broadcast was still able to pick up the boos from the crowd when Manfred was introducing the 2020 champions.

Against the Rays, Muncy was 7-for-22 with a double, home run, and six RBI.