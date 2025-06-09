Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw takes issue with Cardinals' pregame antics before start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw hurled a gem against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday as the team picked up a 7-3 victory.

The veteran pitcher went five innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out seven. He only threw 82 pitches and picked up the first winning decision of the year.

Kershaw expressed after the game he was a bit upset with the Cardinals going into the matchup. The Cardinals played Matt Adams’ clutch home run off Kershaw in the 2014 National League Division Series on a loop before the game began at Busch Stadium.

It wasn’t Kershaw’s finest moment for the Dodgers but the team playing the moment from more than 10 years ago appeared to irk the pitcher.

"I think it’s a little bush league, but I don’t expect anything less from these guys. So, it’s no worries," he told MLB.com.

Kershaw was the National League MVP and Cy Young Award winner during the 2014 season. More than 10 years later, he’s still going strong for the Dodgers though the expectations are a bit different.

He’s started five games this season for the Dodgers and has a 4.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts. He was last an All-Star in 2023. He missed most of the 2024 season with various injuries.

Los Angeles improved to 39-27 with the win over St. Louis. The defending World Series champions a game ahead of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the National League West division.