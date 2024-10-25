Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner details cancer diagnosis, hopes to return to airwaves 'next year'

Steiner's broadcasting career dates back to the 1970s

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The highly anticipated World Series matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers begins Friday night.

Prior to Game 1, longtime Dodgers radio play-by-play broadcaster Charley Steiner, 75, revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. However, on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Steiner's multiple myeloma blood cancer was in remission.

"Remission is a beautiful word," Steiner told the publication. "Monday was one of those days where it was like, ‘OK, we’re good.’"

Charley Steiner speaks during a ceremony

Charley Steiner speaks during a ceremony to unveil a statue of former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax at Dodger Stadium June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Steiner has ties to the Yankees and Dodgers. He joined New York's radio booth in 2002, before moving to Dodgers broadcasts in 2005. 

The switch to the Dodgers afforded Steiner the opportunity to work with legendary broadcaster Vin Scully. Steiner also filled in for TV broadcasts from time to time.

YANKEES-DODGERS WORLD SERIES BY THE NUMBERS

Steiner also spent time with ESPN, working as an achor and a boxing analyst.

Charley Steiner attends an MLB game

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner attends a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles June 25, 2018. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Steiner said he experienced drastic weight loss and was forced to use a wheelchair during his bout with cancer. He also deals with what the Times described as "constant debilitating lower back pain."

Steiner noted that the back pain he is dealing with initially surfaced almost a year ago. Doctors diagnosed him with cancer in January.

Charley Steiner speaks at a press conference

Charley Steiner at a press conference to announce the signing of center fielder Matt Kemp (not pictured) to an eight-year contract at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Nov. 18, 2011. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/USA Today Sports)

Steiner will not resume his broadcast duties for the upcoming World Series.

"It’s been really weird and tough watching the Dodgers and the Yankees," Steiner said. "I broadcast both of them, yet I can’t do either of them.".

However, a Dodgers official told the Times that the team hopes Steiner will return to the airwaves for the 2025 season.

"He’s part of our family. We care about him. We’ve been through this journey with him. We’re here to support him," said Lon Rosen, the Dodgers' vice president and chief marketing officer. "And, yes, we expect him back next year."

Steiner also seemed optimistic about the future. 

"Remember when the Dodger fans would always say, ‘Wait till next year?’" he said. "That’s me. That’s going to be my time. Next year."

