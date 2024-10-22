Yankees-Dodgers World Series by the numbers

The World Series kicks off Friday night, and it is slated to be one for the ages.

The New York Yankees will represent the American League, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League champions for the fourth time since 2017.

Before the superstar-studded matchup takes place on Fox at 8:08 p.m. ET, we take a look at some numbers surrounding the Fall Classic:

11

The number of times the two teams have already met in the Fall Classic. New York is 8-3 in those series.

1981

The last time they met in the World Series. The Dodgers won in six games.

64

The total number of All-Star nods combined by the teams' championship series rosters. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts each have eight, Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge have six apiece, Giancarlo Stanton has five and Juan Soto has four.

2,795.9

The driving distance, in miles, between Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium, according to Google Maps.

192

The number of wins the Dodgers (98) and Yankees (94) combined for in the 2024 season.

110

The number of home runs Aaron Judge (58) and Shohei Ohtani (54) combined to hit this year. They ranked first and second in the major leagues.

1993

The last time the postseason did not feature either the Yankees or Dodgers.

5,469

The number of days since the Yankees last played in a World Series game; it is the longest drought in franchise history.

13,154

The number of days since the Dodgers won a World Series in a non-COVID season.

$550,444,724

The combined payrolls for the Dodgers and Yankees (this does not include the deferrals in Ohtani's $70 million annual average value).

7? 8? 9? 10? 15?

The number of Hall of Famers that may just be in this World Series.

Let's name the locks: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Gerrit Cole (Clayton Kershaw will likely be left off the roster due to injury, but he'll easily be a first-ballot). The possibles: Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo. The maybe so's: Walker Buehler, Will Smith.

The way too early to tell: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, although he is the highest-paid pitcher ever and did pitch to a 3.00 ERA in his first MLB season. The once known as top prospects who could burst: Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, Gavin Lux.

You get it - there's a lot of starpower. The record is 13 Hall of Famers from the 1932 World Series.

