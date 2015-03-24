Djokovic wins his 20th Masters title with easy win over Raonic in Paris

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic easily defended his Paris Masters title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Milos Raonic on Sunday.

Djokovic, who did not drop a set during the whole week, won the indoor tournament for the third time and claimed the 20th Masters title of his career.

The Serb also made a big step in his bid to finish the year at the No. 1 spot for a third time, extending his lead over Roger Federer before the ATP Finals in London from Nov. 9-16.

The 23-year-old Raonic, who has never beaten Djokovic in their four meetings, appeared apprehensive and could not convert his few openings.

Djokovic's only scare came in the first set when Raonic won eight straight points but failed to convert three consecutive break opportunities.