Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Dillon Brooks’ agent calls out reporter for ‘spreading false news’

Brooks is a pending free agent

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The relationship between Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies appears to be over, but the drama over his departure continues. 

On Tuesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Memphis would not re-sign Brooks, who is a pending free agent. 

Dillon Brooks sits on the bench

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, sits on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

One of the first to report it, Shams Charania of The Athletic, reported that Brooks would not be "brought back under any circumstances." 

CELTICS ROLL TO MASSIVE GAME 2 WIN OVER 76ERS

The phrasing of the report rubbed some the wrong way, including Brooks’ agent, Mike George. 

George, the president of OneLegacy Sports Management, took to Twitter to call out Charania. 

Dillon Brooks plays against the Lakers

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

George retweeted a video of ESPN analyst J.J. Redick saying he had a problem with the "agenda-driven media."

"[Shams Charania] the leader of spreading false news and attacking players.  Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind," George said in a tweet. 

Brooks made headlines for trash-talking LeBron James in the Grizzlies’ first-round series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Brooks called James "old" after a Game 2 win, adding that he "pokes bears." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was ejected in the third quarter of Game 3 after making contact with James’ groin area when he attempted to poke the ball away. 

Memphis went on to lose Game 6 by 40 points, making it the most lopsided playoff loss in Grizzlies franchise history. 

Dillon Brooks warms up

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during round One Game Six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We're going to take a different approach as it pertains to [trash talk] next season," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Sunday, according to ESPN. "You'll see a different approach from this team, but at the same time, confidence is important.... There's a line there, certainly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked specifically about Brooks, Kleiman said he would "hit on DB another day."

Brooks is one of the NBA’s elite defenders but struggled offensively against the Lakers, shooting just 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point line.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.