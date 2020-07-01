Diet behind new bulked-up frame of Bryson DeChambeau

It’s hard work becoming an overnight sensation, but how much food that work requires is usually overlooked.

Bryson DeChambeau shared with the world the diet that fueled his almost 50-pound transformation and shot him into contention for every tournament he’s played in since golf’s return from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I’ll start off by saying I don’t necessarily eat anything or everything I want,” DeChambeau said during his pre-tournament press conference in Detroit on Tuesday. “I would say that in the mornings I usually have four eggs, five pieces of bacon, some toast and two [Orgain] protein shakes.”

Though it’s a good start, DeChambeau’s burly breakfast is not all it takes to pack on the powerful pounds. As the day goes on, he throws back one protein shake after another and eats every ounce of protein he can find.

“Throughout the course of the day, I’ll have a GoMacro bar here and there, I’ll have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, I’ll have another protein drink, I’ll have at least two protein drinks on the golf course, at every six holes,” he said. “And then after the round I’ll have one.”

Even after a full day of golf and snacking, DeChambeau still works to keep up his impressive eating pace, lest he lose any of those hard-earned pounds.

“After that, I’m snacking when I’m practicing after,” DeChambeau said. “Go back to the hotel, eat a dinner, steak, potatoes. I’ll have two protein shakes with it there as well.”So I’m consuming around, I’d say, around six to seven of those Orgain protein shakes a day now where I used to be two or three. With the weight up, I just had to consume a lot more. Luckily, I like the taste of those shakes so I can take those pretty easily.”

DeChambeau guesses he eats somewhere between 3,000-3,500 calories per day, although he’s not entirely sure of the exact number. But all this munching is to maintain his strength, which he credits as the main reason for his golf game leveling up, and could easily go downhill if he’s not following his equally strict training regimen.

“It can be a very difficult process to go through if you don’t have the right training, the right teaching,” DeChambeau said.