Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner tossed from game after 1 inning, needs to be held back from ump

Arizona Diamondbacks star Madison Bumgarner was tossed from Wednesday’s matinee against the Miami Marlins right after the mandatory check for foreign substances.

Bumgarner allowed a home run to Marlins third baseman Jon Berti and while he was walking back to the dugout he appeared to chirp toward the umpires. He didn’t stop talking when he was getting his fingers checked for a foreign substance and, after the check was over, umpire Dan Bellino tossed him.

The veteran pitcher wasn’t happy after he was tossed and got into the umpire’s face. Bumgarner’s teammates and coaches had to hold the pitcher back.

It wasn’t exactly clear what was said between Bumgarner and the umpire.

Arizona came into the game with a 12-13 record and in last place in the National League West division but only 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place.

Bumgarner is in his third season with the Diamondbacks. He had already appeared in five games before making the start Wednesday afternoon. He had a 1.17 ERA, 15 strikeouts and a 5.9 K/9 ratio.

Last season, Bumgarner had a 4.67 ERA in 26 starts with 124 strikeouts and a 7.6 K/9 ratio. He’s a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.