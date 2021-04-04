Detroit's Baddoo homers on first pitch of first MLB at-bat

Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo homered in his first major league at-bat — on his very first pitch.

Baddoo led off the bottom of the third inning Sunday with a drive to left field off Cleveland's Aaron Civale. This game was the 22-year-old Baddoo's first appearance above Class A.

Baddoo was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2016, and the Tigers took him with the third pick of the 2020 winter meeting draft of unprotected players. He is coming off a terrific spring training in which he hit .325 with five home runs in 21 games.