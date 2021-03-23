Deshaun Watson called 'serial predator' in 14th lawsuit against Texans' quarterback

Deshaun Watson was accused of being a "serial predator" in the latest lawsuit filed against the Houston Texans quarterback alleging civil assault and harassment.

The 14th lawsuit against Watson appeared on the Harris County, Texas, court website on Tuesday. The suit was filed Monday as part of an ongoing slew of allegations against Watson. This alleged incident, the first to have occurred in Los Angeles, is said to have taken place in July.

Watson told the woman, a massage therapist, that his back was "killing him" and scheduled a session at the house he was staying at in Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit. Watson allegedly led the woman into a room in the home and he locked the doors behind him. The woman had mace with her but the Texans star allegedly laughed when the woman pulled it out, according to the court documents.

During the session, the lawsuit says Watson is accused of exposing himself to the woman and forcing her to grab his penis and genitals "to get her to pleasure him" and directed her to his "butt hole."

According to the suit, Watson told the woman "I will not have you sign an NDA but don’t ever talk about this." The suit says the woman "was completely numb with fear at this point as she was leaving" and "felt violated, ashamed and disgusted."

The Texans quarterback allegedly reached out to her in December 2020, but she didn’t respond.

There have been 14 total lawsuits against Watson at this point – all of which describe a pattern of similar behavior.

Watson has not been criminally charged, although the women’s attorney Tony Buzbee said his firm would submit a package of info to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said Friday he plans on responding to the claims made against his client within the coming week.

"I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations," Hardin said in a statement. "However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so."

Watson has not publicly commented on the allegations since the first one came about last week. The NFL is investigating and the Texans said they were cooperating.