Deshaun Watson will avoid Commissioner's Exempt List for now, likely clearing way for trade

Deshaun Watson’s path to another team may have gotten cleared on Tuesday and the Miami Dolphins might be the landing spot.

Watson, who is facing at least 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and a handful of police complaints, will not be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained to reporters Tuesday there’s not enough information to make the decision.

"There obviously are other, I’ll call it legal approaches that are being made either through civil cases, obviously the police have been investigating also. We don’t have all the access to that information at this point in time, and we pride ourselves on not interfering in that, being cooperative as we can to make sure we get all the facts, but I think that process is still ongoing," Goodell said, via the Miami Herald.

"And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on Commissioner Exempt, we don’t feel that we have that necessary information at this point."

Despite the police investigations, Watson has not been charged with a crime. And because of that, it appears the Houston Texans are free to honor his trade request. Watson has not played for the Texans all season while he’s being investigated. He reportedly asked for a trade before the 2021 season.

The Dolphins appeared to be the most likely destination for the quarterback and the price is a big one.

FOX’s NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday the Dolphins were still "very heavily engaged" in trade talks with Houston for Watson. Glazer said the Texans are looking for three first-round picks plus two additional picks for Watson.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had been adamant in his support for Tua Tagovailoa but with the strong possibility that Watson gets traded before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, it appears the second-year quarterback’s short time with Miami could be running out.

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos have also been mentioned as possible destinations. Both teams are in more of a dire situation at the quarterback position than the Dolphins.