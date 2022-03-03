Ex-college football QB D’Eriq King open to NFL position switch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Houston and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King says he is willing to pay any position if it helps his chances of making an impact in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports King is planning to throw with quarterbacks and run routes with wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

King discussed his decision and mentality regarding his NFL future further on the "Gramlich and Mac Lain" podcast.

"It’s difficult. I’ve played quarterback my whole life," King said. "But at this point in my career, I just love football so much that I want to play for as long as I can … I was advised to just do whatever I can, really. Whether that is kicks returns, catch punts receivers, special teams, play quarterback — do anything, I can to show value."

King appeared in 10 games during his freshman season at Houston in 2016, splitting time at wide receiver and quarterback before moving back to QB full time — the team went 9-4 that season. During the 2017 season, the sophomore QB appeared in the last 10 games after missing the first two due to injury — King started four games and the team went 7-5 overall.

During the 2018 season, the Cougars finished 8-5 overall led by junior QB King as he led the nation in points responsible for per game with an average of 27.5, four points ahead of the No. 2 spot shared by Heisman finalists Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

King wrapped up his senior season with Houston in 2019, where the team finished 4-8 overall and he finished fifth in school history with 82 touchdowns, second in passing efficiency (155.4), third in completion percentage (61.8%), sixth in passing touchdowns (50), eighth in total offense (6,346) and 10th in passing yards (4,925).

He transferred to Miami in 2020 and started all 11 games at quarterback to help lead the Hurricanes to an 8-2 record in the regular season. He threw for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions in the regular season, completing 64.1% of his passes.

He was able to retain eligibility in 2021 as a redshirt senior and started the first three games of the season at quarterback before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Including King’s time at Houston, the QB ended his collegiate career accounting for more than 11,000 all-purpose yards: 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards.