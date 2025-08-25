Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shilo Sanders may end up with Bucs despite punchy preseason finale: report

Sanders was reportedly waived on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Shilo Sanders could end up being on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster for the 2025 season despite reportedly being waived following an ejection in the final preseason game of the year.

The Buccaneers waived the defensive back less than 24 hours after he was ejected from the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. He threw a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

Shilo Sanders lines up against the Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) lines up against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

It doesn’t appear all hope is lost.

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that Tampa Bay has yet to fully shut the door on Sanders joining the organization as a member of the practice squad. The team reportedly "enjoyed" having the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the facility and that the player was "remorseful" for his actions against the Bills.

Sanders could sign on to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Shilo Sanders on field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders works out during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 9, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Sanders, the brother of Shedeur Sanders, joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He did have a good shot at making the roster before the incident.

Sanders transferred to Colorado once his father took over as the head coach of the Buffaloes. He initially went to South Carolina.

Shilo Sanders on the bench

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a NFL preseason football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He played in 21 games for Colorado between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He had 137 tackles, one interception and one sack during his career. The lone interception was returned for a touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

