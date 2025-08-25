Shilo Sanders may end up with Bucs despite punchy preseason finale: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shilo Sanders could end up being on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster for the 2025 season despite reportedly being waived following an ejection in the final preseason game of the year.

The Buccaneers waived the defensive back less than 24 hours after he was ejected from the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. He threw a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

It doesn’t appear all hope is lost.

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that Tampa Bay has yet to fully shut the door on Sanders joining the organization as a member of the practice squad. The team reportedly "enjoyed" having the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the facility and that the player was "remorseful" for his actions against the Bills.

Sanders could sign on to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Sanders, the brother of Shedeur Sanders, joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He did have a good shot at making the roster before the incident.

Sanders transferred to Colorado once his father took over as the head coach of the Buffaloes. He initially went to South Carolina.

He played in 21 games for Colorado between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He had 137 tackles, one interception and one sack during his career. The lone interception was returned for a touchdown.