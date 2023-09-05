Daniil Medvedev turns to 'pirate websites' to watch US Open matches amid Disney-Charter dispute

Top-ranked men’s tennis pro Daniil Medvedev said during a press conference this week that he has to use "pirate websites" to stream U.S. Open matches because of the ongoing dispute between the Walt Disney Co. and Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, in order to watch his opponents play.

The admission came following Medvedev’s Round of 16 victory over Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Monday.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion was asked during his post-match presser if he planned to watch Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal match against American Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe’s match against fellow American Ben Shelton, both on Tuesday.

"Funny, I was waiting for this question because I guess in a lot of hotels they have Spectrum. So, I cannot watch it on TV anymore," Medvedev said with a laugh.

"I don’t know if it's legal or illegal, but I have to find a way because I cannot watch it on TV. So, I go on the internet and probably this, how you call it, pirate websites or something, I watch tennis there."

According to the Associated Press, nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers have been left without access to ESPN or other networks affiliated with Disney over a dispute on a new distribution deal .

"I have no other choice," Medvedev said Monday, adding that he’ll be watching on his phone if an agreement isn't reached.

As of Djokovic’s match on Tuesday, no deal had been reached.

Medvedev will next play Russian tennis pro Andrey Rublev in their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.