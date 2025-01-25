Czech Olympic skier in medically induced coma following brain surgery after downhill fall in Germany

Czech skier Tereza Nova, who competed for her country in four Olympic races in 2022, was placed in a medically induced coma after she needed brain surgery on Saturday following a downhill crash in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Nova was in her final training session on Friday when she crashed on the Kandahar course.

The Czech ski federation said that Nova required surgery to reduce brain swelling, and she "will remain in the medically induced coma as long as deemed necessary by the medical team."

"We are all thinking of Tereza and wish her a speedy recovery and lots of strength," the ski federation said on Saturday.

Nova, 26, participated in four races during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Her best finish was 14th place during the women’s alpine combined event. She also competed in mixed team parallel, where she finished 14th as well, women’s downhill (28th) and women’s Super-G (33rd).

Nova has also competed in World Cup races since 2019, where she made her debut in November, though she didn’t qualify for the second round of the slalom event in Levi.

Nova’s international debut came in December 2014, and she would compete in the Junior World Championships in Val di Fassa five years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

