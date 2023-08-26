Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

Curacao batter shatters broadcast camera during Little League World Series game

Curacao would use the fourth inning to top Taiwan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Curacao is having a Little League World Series the young players will never forget and Saturday’s game against Taiwan showed they were on the money even when they weren’t scoring.

In the fourth inning, Nasir El-Ossais was up at bat and took a huge swing at a pitch. He connected with the ball but fouled it backward and to the right of the home plate umpire. Somehow, the ball nailed exactly where the ESPN broadcast camera was and the glass shattered instantly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curacao defeats Chinese Taipei

Curacao pitcher Helmir Helmijr takes a selfie with the team and the championship banner after their 2-0 win against Taiwan at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

The pitch from Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun was clocked at 78 mph. The camera had no chance. It didn’t appear anyone was injured.

At that point, the game was tied 0-0 with no outs and a runner on first base. El-Ossais came through with a single during the at-bat. Jay-Dlynn Wiel moved to second and then to third on a steal. Until those two batters, Fan hadn’t allowed a single hit the entire tournament.

YOUNG FAN STEALS HOME RUN BALL FROM LEAPING REDS OUTFIELDER SPENCER STEER, RULED INTERFERENCE

Jay-Dlynn Wiel celebrates a run

Curacao's Jay-Dlynn Wiel celebrates after scoring against Taiwan at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Curacao’s Joshua Acosta Fernandez laid down a bunt, confusing his opponents and allowed Wiel to score. When Chen Kai-Sheng threw the ball back to Fan, he misfired and it allowed El-Ossais to score.

Curacao’s two runs were enough for them to advance to the Little League World Series final and represent the world as they awaited whoever won from the U.S. side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curacao teamates celebrate

Curacao's Joshua Acosta Fernandez, right, and Curacao's Shemar Sophia Jacobus celebrate after getting the final out at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"I’m very proud of these guys," Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. "When you put the ball in play, you are going to put some runs on the board. Here we are, international champs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.