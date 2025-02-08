Craig Carton talks 'normalized' sports betting, being open with friends and family about gambling addiction

Each year, millions place bets on the Super Bowl, and sometimes bettors take things too far.

Thirty-nine states — Missouri just approved it to become the 40th — and the District of Columbia allow wagers to be placed legally.

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is the perfect time for Craig Carton, a recovering gambling addict and FanDuel responsible gaming consultant, to share his message about betting responsibly.

Carton, who is also the co-host of Fox Sports’ "Breakfast Ball," has been open about his gambling addiction. He says it’s been seven years since he’s gambled, and his work with FanDuel, in its fifth year, has a message that has helped many.

"I get people reaching out to me all the time now after hearing my story and hearing about the partnership I have with FanDuel asking how we can help," he told Fox News Digital on Radio Row ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"Because there’s a small percentage of people that are going to need help that can’t unfortunately gamble responsibly and recreationally. I think we’re starting to see the fruits of the labor after the last four years where people are now aware. Like, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like, this is how it feels. These are the warning signs if someone in my life is gambling uncontrollably.’

"I’m blessed that we’re together year five now, me and FanDuel, and to see that the messaging is working, people are signing up for the tools FanDuel has to offer, and it’s been very rewarding."

Carton says this partnership doesn’t just help people who may be struggling with controlled gambling, it also helps him when he’s hearing stories from people being open.

"For a lot of people, (Gamblers Anonymous) is the only answer," he said. "I went to GA, and it’s great for a majority of people. For me, getting to talk to new people I have not talked to for years about problem gambling and how to overcome it is absolutely therapeutic.

"When I do ‘The Comeback,’ a new show we’re premiering on FanDuel, or ‘Hello, My Name is Craig’ on Audacy and WFAN in New York City, that’s my GA. You’re getting to hear other people’s stories, share my story.

"It’s a good reminder for me, even though I’m almost seven years without gambling, so that will be smart. Hearing other people’s story of recovery, the worst moment of lives they’re willing to verbalize, is selfishly very healthy for me to hear."

Carton preaches responsible gaming because of how it has become so normalized throughout the country. And that means the next generation will be growing up in that world.

"That’s the biggest target group of people we worry about because 21-year-old kids are kids," he said. "They’re still immature and don’t really get the full value of a dollar. So, you want to make sure those kids have enough information as possible, especially when you have certain states … I was just talking to a radio show in North Carolina today.

"Huge college basketball, college football state. So, if you’re a college kid, it makes sense. ‘Oh, I’m going to wager on North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State,' whatever it may be. Those are the kids that are now legally allowed to do it that we’re worried most about.

"My kids, the next generation of gamblers, or just people that like sports, talking about gambling is now going to be a dinner table conversation."

Carton isn’t saying the dinner table conversation is a bad thing. He feels, because sports gambling is normalized, that talking to friends and family about your problem, or speaking to somebody you love who is showing signs of problem gambling, won’t be stigmatized.

"A good part of that is, if it’s normalized, if it’s mainstreamed, now it’s a lot easier to ask for help. Because when I went through it, it wasn’t. There was a great deal of shame associated with being an addict," he said. "Nobody wants to admit they’re an addict. Your ego kicks in, ‘Screw you, I’m fine!’

"If you have a friend that you’re worried about, talk to them. That’s No. 1. You’re the first line of defense. Before family, it’s friends that will know their buddies are not themselves. They’re not acting normally. If you are gambling, it’s hard to win.

"So, do it, do it responsibly, earmark a responsible amount of money towards it like you would to go to the movies or a Broadway show. If you win, great. Put some of that money away. If you lose, don’t think the answer is, ‘Well, let me bet myself out of it.’ That’s when you start getting into trouble."

