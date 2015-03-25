Cowboys rookie safety Wilcox won't play against Lions after injuring right knee in practice

Dallas rookie safety J.J. Wilcox will miss Sunday's game against Detroit after injuring his right knee in practice.

Wilcox has made five starts since replacing veteran Will Allen. He was ruled out Friday for the game against the Lions, along with rookie linebacker DeVonte Holloman, who has a neck injury.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says Wilcox's injury is similar to the sprained ligament that has sidelined running back DeMarco Murray, who is questionable after missing last week's game in Philadelphia.

Defensive end DeMarcus Ware is doubtful with a strained right quadriceps a week after his streak of 134 straight games ended. He had never missed a game in his career.

Receiver Miles Austin is questionable with a hamstring problem.

