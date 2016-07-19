Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott has the No. 1 selling jersey in the NFL

By Nunzio Ingrassia | FoxSports
Apr 29, 2016; Irving, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys number one draft pick Ezekiel Elliott holds his jersey in the locker room at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott hasn't stepped foot onto an NFL field and already has made an impact, at least in merchandise sales. The Dallas Cowboys rookie running back has the No. 1 selling jersey since he was drafted fourth overall in April.

Expectations are high for Elliott, who rushed for 1,821 yards and 23 touchdowns last year at Ohio State. Running behind the Cowboys' vaunted offensive line, Elliott is a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Cowboys fans now have to hope that Elliott's success off the field will follow him on it.