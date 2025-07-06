Cowboys Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin lands in legal trouble just weeks before training camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested in Texas on marijuana and weapons charges on Saturday.

The speedy receiver and return specialist for Dallas is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges after being arrested and booked into Collin County Jail, per The Dallas Morning News.

Turpin faces possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, both being misdemeanors in Texas. Jail records also confirm that Turpin was released from jail on Sunday.

There are no further specifics on Turpin’s incident or whether he will face any discipline from the Cowboys or the NFL.

This isn’t the first time Turpin has dealt with off-the-field legal issues, as he was kicked off his TCU Horned Frogs squad due to assault charges, which he pleaded guilty to in college.

Turpin ended up going undrafted out of college, where he played in several leagues before ultimately landing with the Cowboys in 2022.

He ended up finding a solid home there, earning two Pro Bowl nods during his three seasons, most of which were due to his ability to make magic happen on special teams.

He was a first-team All-Pro last season after totaling a league-high 904 return yards on kickoffs with one touchdown. He also had a punt return and 187 yards on those kicks last season.

Turpin can also provide some breakout speed when Dak Prescott gets him the ball, hauling in 31 receptions for 420 yards with two touchdowns.

The Cowboys will open training camp on July 21, beginning their preparation for their Week 1 matchup — a "Thursday Night Football" bout to kick off the NFL season against the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

