Cowboys' players reportedly blast coaches: They are 'totally unprepared' and 'aren't good at their jobs'

The Dallas Cowboys got absolutely dismantled in their 38-10 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, and following the game, things may have gotten worse for “America’s Team.”

According to NFL Network, the Cowboys were buying into first-year head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff, but through six games the team now sits at 2-4 on the season and is trending in a downward spiral. Even though the Cowboys still have a legitimate chance at winning the NFC East, they no longer have quarterback Dak Prescott, who is done for the season after suffering an ankle injury, and they appear to be one of the worst teams in all of football.

“#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported. “Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff ‘totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.’ Another ‘they just aren’t good at their jobs.’”

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton filled in for Prescott on Monday night by completing 34-of-54 passes for 266 yards, with one touchdown, and two interceptions. Through six games, the Cowboys have lost a league-high nine fumbles, two of which came at the hands of running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Cardinals.

Defensively, the Cowboys rank among the worst in the NFL. They are allowing 36.3 points per game, which is dead-last in the league, they are 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (173.3) and tied for last in total takeaways with three.

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Football Team in Week 7.