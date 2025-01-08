Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys deny Bears permission to interview Mike McCarthy with coach’s future uncertain in Dallas: report

McCarthy's contract is due to expire this month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
James Jones reacts to the Dallas Cowboys denying the Chicago Bears' interview request for head coach Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might not be set on Mike McCarthy’s future in Dallas, but he’s sure the veteran coach won’t end up in Chicago. 

Sources told ESPN Tuesday the Cowboys denied the Bears permission to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy. The news comes as McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys is due to expire next week. 

Mike McCarthy sidelines

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium Jan. 5, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

The Cowboys closed out their season with a loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday. After the game, Jones praised McCarthy but stopped short of confirming McCarthy would return next season. 

"Mike’s one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made to coach here. He’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach," Jones said, adding he hasn’t decided on an extension. 

"That’s what the next few days and weeks are about now."

Jerry Jones on field

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium Jan. 5, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

McCarthy has expressed his desire to return, saying that, despite a 7-10 record this season, he has "a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach." 

"​​All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continuing to move forward. So, I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move forward. I mean, there’s no question about that in my mind."

McCarthy has a 49-35 record in Dallas. Before this season, he led the Cowboys to the playoffs with a 12-5 record three straight seasons. 

Mike McCarthy sidelines

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Bears are in a desperate hunt to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired a day after Chicago's Thanksgiving Day loss in Detroit. It marked the first time in franchise history a head coach was fired midseason, a telling move for a struggling team. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

