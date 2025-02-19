Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Controversial NBA dad LaVar Ball has foot amputated following medical issue: report

LaVar Ball was an NFL practice squad player

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
LaVar Ball, the loud-spoken father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, recently underwent a procedure to have his right foot amputated, according to TMZ.

A photo posted to the site showed Ball's amputation appears to be below the knee.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ball for comment.

Ball was outspoken as his eldest son, Lonzo, burst onto the scene with UCLA — he was eventually the second overall pick in the NBA Draft — and eventually hyped his sons up to incredible heights.

Lavar Ball takes in a Hornets game

Lavar Ball, father of LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center on February 05, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina (David Jensen/Getty Images)

The father, who also made appearances in the WWE, even said he would beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one.

His most successful son, despite LiAngelo's recent smash hit "Tweaker" that Lil Wayne recently remixed, is undoubtedly LaMelo, who is averaging 27.3 points and 7.2 assists this season, his fifth in the NBA.

LaMelo was the third pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, three years after Lonzo was selected, to the Charlotte Hornets, where he still plays. LaMelo played professional overseas for a year with LiAngelo instead of playing in college.

LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball recently had his foot amputated following a medical issue. (Sean Logan, The Arizona Republic)

LaVar is the CEO of the Big Baller Brand, which he and his sons have constantly represented. He was a practice squad member of both the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, but never played in an NBA game.

Lonzo is currently a guard for the Chicago Bulls. He missed the entirety of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injuries.

LaVar Ball and his sons

LaVar Ball in a photo with his sons LaMelo and Lonzo (Getty Images/IMAGN)

LaVar got into a feud with President Donald Trump during his first presidency after LiAngelo and other UCLA teammates were arrested for shoplifting in China. In fact, LaVar went as far as to say Trump would not have lost the 2020 election had the two never feuded.

