LaVar Ball says Trump lost reelection because of their 2017 feud: 'He would still be president'

President Trump might have won the election if he had LaVar Ball as an ally – at least that's what the Big Baller Brand CEO believes.

Ball reignited an old feud with Trump during an appearance on the “Endless Hustle” podcast this week, saying the president would have won reelection if he never went after Ball back in 2017 when his son, LiAngelo Ball, was arrested in China for shoplifting.

“If he would’ve never act a fool, he’d still be president,” Ball said, via Radio.com. “I would’ve been there with him, I woulda helped him out. You wanna act crazy with the Big Baller, guess what happens? Anybody real crazy with me don’t last long. … anyone messed with Big Ballers in the long run, it’s not gonna work out for you. If Trump would’ve accepted my shoes and not actin’ a fool, he would still be president. Now he gotta go. Oh well.”

The spat began back in November 2017 when LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA basketball players were arrested in China for allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store.

They were held in their hotel room but were later allowed to return to the U.S. after the charges were dropped following a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The three men thanked the president for his role but LaVar Ball didn’t believe he played a role in their release – leading to a very public back and forth between the two.

“If he never did that to Big Baller I would have been like ‘Trump’s our guy, let’s roll!’” he continued. “Everybody would’ve been like ‘we’re voting, let’s go.’”

Ball also claimed that Trump attempted to contact him recently.

“I’m not accepting his call,” he said. “When he’s down on his luck he wanna call a Big Baller and get back some love. I told him to call Lil’ Wayne or one of them rappers or something.”

Ball’s comments come ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft where his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, is expected to be a top pick.