Colts All-Pro talks team's frustrating quarterback situation after Daniel Jones earns starting job

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was selected No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and has been through all the ups and downs when it comes to the quarterback position.

Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco each started at least one game since Nelson entered the league.

So, when the Colts announced on Tuesday that Daniel Jones would be the Week 1 starter over Richardson, who was supposed to be the future of the franchise, fans could understand Nelson’s frustration.

"I would say so. I think I'd be lying if I said it wasn’t," Nelson said when asked whether the lack of consistency had been frustrating to him, via The Athletic. "You look around the league and see just the consistency of having Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that's been the franchise player for years and years and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play. So, to answer your question, yeah."

Luck’s abrupt retirement before the start of the 2019 season appeared to leave the Colts without a plan at quarterback. The franchise has used veterans to plug the hole but nothing has really worked.

The Colts have made the playoffs twice since 2018. Richardson, Ehlinger and Jacob Eason were among the team’s quarterback draft picks. The team selected former Notre Dame standout Riley Leonard in the sixth round this year, but he wasn’t a true option to start in Week 1 this season.

"Since we signed Daniel, we knew that this was going to be a big decision for (head coach Shane Steichen) and the front office to make," Nelson added. "And nothing really changes for us. We're still going to come to work, do our jobs, still support both guys. But it's nothing completely new to us."