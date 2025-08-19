Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals details of cocaine arrest

Irvin faced potentially 20 years in prison, but got off on probation and a fine

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin opened up about an incident where he was arrested for cocaine possession in the prime years of the team's 1990s dynasty. 

During the seventh episode of the Netflix docuseries "America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," Irvin spoke about the March 1996 incident that saw him arrested and eventually tried for cocaine possession

Michael Irvin played for the Cowboys

Michael Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl champion and played in five Pro Bowls in his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. (IMAGN)

It came just one month after the team won its third Super Bowl in a four-year span, as Irvin had cemented himself as a league superstar and future Hall of Famer. 

"I had a routine, after you win the Super Bowl, before the next season starts, you get about a month, and that month you cut loose and have a good time," Irvin said of the incident that occurred just before his March 5 birthday.

Wide Receiver Michael Irvin #88 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the New York Giants circa 1990 during an NFL football game at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988-99.

Wide Receiver Michael Irvin #88 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the New York Giants circa 1990 during an NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The documentary showed that, on March 4, 1996, police found Irvin, his former Cowboys teammate Alfredo Roberts and two females in a Texas hotel room with drug paraphernalia, sex toys, marijuana and cocaine. A hidden camera video showed Irvin discussing doing cocaine while in the passenger seat of a car.

Irvin faced potentially 20 years in prison. But he ultimately pleaded no contest to felony cocaine possession in exchange for four years of deferred probation, a $10,000 fine and dismissal of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. He was also suspended the first five games of the 1996 season.

Michael Irvin in 2019

Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on Oct. 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Still, the incident resulted in a difficult conversation with his wife, Sandy Harrell. 

"My wife, she looked at me and she said, ‘Don’t say a word, God has already told me I am your wife and I am not going anywhere. But you have to make your peace with God,'" Irvin said in the documentary. "I don’t think I ever felt worse in my life."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

