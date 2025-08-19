Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals details of cocaine arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin opened up about an incident where he was arrested for cocaine possession in the prime years of the team's 1990s dynasty.

During the seventh episode of the Netflix docuseries "America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," Irvin spoke about the March 1996 incident that saw him arrested and eventually tried for cocaine possession.

It came just one month after the team won its third Super Bowl in a four-year span, as Irvin had cemented himself as a league superstar and future Hall of Famer.

"I had a routine, after you win the Super Bowl, before the next season starts, you get about a month, and that month you cut loose and have a good time," Irvin said of the incident that occurred just before his March 5 birthday.

The documentary showed that, on March 4, 1996, police found Irvin, his former Cowboys teammate Alfredo Roberts and two females in a Texas hotel room with drug paraphernalia, sex toys, marijuana and cocaine. A hidden camera video showed Irvin discussing doing cocaine while in the passenger seat of a car.

Irvin faced potentially 20 years in prison. But he ultimately pleaded no contest to felony cocaine possession in exchange for four years of deferred probation, a $10,000 fine and dismissal of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. He was also suspended the first five games of the 1996 season.

Still, the incident resulted in a difficult conversation with his wife, Sandy Harrell.

"My wife, she looked at me and she said, ‘Don’t say a word, God has already told me I am your wife and I am not going anywhere. But you have to make your peace with God,'" Irvin said in the documentary. "I don’t think I ever felt worse in my life."

