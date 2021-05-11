Colin Kaepernick-backed book calls for abolition of police, prisons

Colin Kaepernick made another play on Tuesday for the abolition of law enforcement.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback revealed his self-titled publishing company will release its first title, "Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons."

"This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas," he wrote.

He added: "I'm proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons."

The title is set for an October release, which would mark about a year since he originally called for the abolition of law enforcement in an article on Medium.

In the essay, he revisited his own statements in 2016 when he explained why he knelt for the national anthem and what change he wanted to see in policing.

Under the subheading title "F—k Reform," he wrote that his thinking "was fastened to a reformist framework." He admitted that he "missed the larger picture."

He also argued for the abolition of the police. He wrote that in doing so, it would give people a safer, healthier and freer future.

The former NFC Championship-winning quarterback made the announcement on the heels of some buzz surrounding him amid the reportedly impending deal for Tim Tebow. Many expressed their thoughts about the potential Jacksonville Jaguars tight end and wondered why Kaepernick didn’t have an NFL job.

Kapernick Publishing previously announced a partnership with book packager and publisher Melcher Media as well as publishing distribution company Two Rivers Distribution, an Ingram Brand.